Sheriff's office names person of interest in Nasturtium Drive shooting death

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has named 37-year-old Tiffany May as a person of interest in the death of 63-year-old Denis Carmody, who was shot and killed at his Nasturtium Drive home early Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, May allegedly gave a false ID to deputies and was in possession of a firearm while on Carmody’s property. She faces one count of giving a false ID to law enforcement, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She’s being held at the Charlotte County jail on a $100,000 bond.

Tiffany D. May (05/21/1987).

According to the probable cause affidavit for her arrest, May was at Carmody’s home around the time he was shot. Witness statements in the document allege May asked Carmody to fire his chrome .38 revolver that he carried. Carmody obliged, and the pair went to a corner of the property that was used as a range, the document said.

The witness statement said approximately three rounds were fired before May returned telling the witness something about a lack of ammunition.

When deputies searched the property, they found a gun matching the description of the revolver, three spent rounds and one round appearing to be defective, according to a deputy’s statement in the PCA.

Another witness statement says that May had allegedly told the witness where the gun was by pointing in a certain direction and saying it was up “there”. A deputy statement in the document said the gun was found in that direction next to a purse belonging to May.

The Family of Carmody was seen cleaning the property on Thursday. FOX 4 saw one person drop off a bouquet of flowers at the home.

Joe and Karen Brownell, said Carmody was known as Doc to his friends. The Brownells told FOX 4 Carmody was a kind, caring person.

“He was just the most loving and giving guy,” said Joe. “He’d do anything for anybody, no matter what.”

The pair said Carmody was at one time a member of the Kings Men Motorcycle Club and would often hang out at a bar Karen owned in Port Charlotte.

“The whole place lit up when he walked in because you knew it was going to be fun,” said Joe.

Denis Carmody and Joe Brownell.

The Brownells told Orenczuk that Carmody’s death came as a shock, and they will miss their friend they made good memories with.

“Its no different than losing my direct brother, my blood brother, it hurts just the same,” Joe said.