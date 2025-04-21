Home invasion-murder trial starts Monday in Charlotte County

PUNTA GORDA, Fla — The man charged with killing a 15-year-old during a Charlotte County home invasion, will go to trial Monday, nearly six years after the killing.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the Ryan Cole case at 8:30 am, at the Charlotte County Justice Center.

Cole is charged with killing Khyler Edman.

Edman family Khyler Edman was killed in a home invasion burglary in 2019

Shortly after the murder happened in September of 2019, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said Edman was inside his home when a man, identified as Ryan Clayton Cole, broke in.

“The suspect broke into this residence a violent encounter ensued where we believe that teenager was trying to protect the home and protect their younger sibling,” Prummell said.

Prummell said Cole broke into another home in the area and was identified by a victim in that crime.