Deputies identify victim and suspect in deadly Port Charlotte shooting

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies have identified the man shot and killed in Port Charlotte.

They say 37-year-old Manuel Torres was shot and killed near 2400 Tamiami Trail on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say the shooter is 35-year-old Davis Lee Hull.

Investigators focused on the parking lot of the Bell Plaza on Tamiami Trail, mostly in front of Upper Cuts barber shop. The parking lot was sectioned off with police tape as forensic investigators and detectives worked in the area.

On Thursday morning, the sheriff's office said they are working with the State Attorney's Office and charges "may be pending."

