One person dead, one in custody after shooting on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, one person is dead following a shooting on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte on Wednesday, March 20.

Deputies alerted the public about a large police presence in the 2400 block of Tamiami Trail around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Shortly after, the sheriff's office released an update stating one person had been shot and killed, and that the suspected shooter was in police custody.

“What we have here is an isolated incident,” said Chris Hall, CCSO Public Information Officer. “We had a single person that was shot, the person responsible for the shooting is in custody. They are being detained right now and is being cooperative with law enforcement.”

Investigators focused on the parking lot of the Bell Plaza on Tamiami Trail, mostly in front of Upper Cuts barber shop. The parking lot was sectioned off with police tape as forensic investigators and detectives worked in the area.

CCSO has not released the name of the victim, the suspect, or any details on what happened leading up to the shooting. CCSO said more information will be released as it becomes available.