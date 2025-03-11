Charlotte commissioner remains pressured to resign over racial slur controversy

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch was in his seat at Tuesday’s board meeting, despite ongoing calls for his resignation after a reportfound he used a racial slur during a meeting with an employee.

The investigation was completed in December. Former Metropolitan Planning Organization Director D’Juan Harris, a Black man, said Deutsch used the N-word while in a meeting with him. The report found that Deutsch used the word while he was telling a story about his childhood and how the word was used as a term of endearment.

However, several commissioners have noted that Deutsch’s statements under oath in the report have not matched his explanations of the incident during board meetings.

Those claims have included denying telling Harris the story about his childhood, why he used the word and who initiated the conversation which at one point turned political.

Chairman Joe Tiseo brought up Deutsch’s use of the slur near the end of the meeting, again taking issue with discrepancies in his story.

“It's getting to the point where it's tantamount to slander,” said Tiseo. “He’s [Mr. Harris] a private citizen. Your inconsistencies as I've talked about in the last meeting and now, every time you say something, it's just not consistent.”

Deutsch did respond, saying he is ready to move on from the event.

“I’m happy to move on with that, there’s definitely two sides to that story,” said Deutsch. “I don't want to belabor it anymore, you guys let me know where you’re at, I respect that, I heard it.”

Tiseo also noted that Deutsch spoke on behalf of the board during a Charlotte County Legislative Delegation meeting on Feb. 28.

Tiseo said Deutsch spoke for the Board in support of the Manchester Waterway Navigational Water Quality Improvement Project — a project not listed on the county’s legislative agenda.

“I had to contact both our representatives to tell them number one, that the history you recited was completely wrong on so many different levels, and number two, it's not on our legislative agenda, so, please, sir, we have rules and we have process for a reason,” said Tiseo.

During the meeting immediately following the release of the investigation on Feb. 11, Deutsch was reprimanded for his use of the slur and ordered to complete workplace training courses. During that meeting Deutsch also faced heavy criticism during the public comment period where several residents called for his resignation, as did Commissioner Bill Truex.

At the following meeting on Feb. 25, the three other commissioners also asked Deutsch for his resignation, before stripping him of his committee appointments.

Deutsch did not respond to Fox 4’s request for comment. If he does not resign, only the Governor can remove him from his seat. The commission will meet next on March 25.

Fox 4 has reached out to the Governor's office twice to try to get his temperature on the issue, but staffers have not responded to our requests.