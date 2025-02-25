Charlotte County Commissioner removed from all his committee appointments

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — District 4 Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch was removed from all of his committee appointments by his fellow board members on Tuesday, after a report found he used the N word during a meeting with an employee.

An investigation was conducted in December after former Metropolitan Planning Organization Director D’Juan Harris, a Black man, reported that Deutsch used the slur during a meeting with him.

According to the findings of the investigation, Deutsch used the word while telling Harris about a time in his childhood when the word was used as a “term of endearment.” The report also found that Deutsch, under oath, could not recall telling Harris that story, who stated that a political discussion initiated by Harris led to Deutsch’s use of the word.

Deutsch contradicted his statement made in the report during a Feb. 11 commission meeting when the report was discussed, as he then remembered telling the story about his childhood.

He also stated that Harris, immediately after entering Deutsch’s office, made derogatory comments about a picture of President Trump which sparked the discussion. That was not consistent with Harris’s testimony nor Deutsch’s assistant’s testimony under oath who stated the conversation took place about 15 minutes after Harris arrived, and was initiated by Deutsch.

Calls were made for Deutsch’s resignation by residents during the public comment period during the Feb. 11 meeting, and Commissioner Bill Truex called for Deutsch’s resignation during that meeting as well. Then, Deutsch was ordered to take workplace management classes, which he has since completed.

During Tuesday’s meeting, more calls for his resignation began during the public comment period, while few spoke in favor of him staying in his position.

Commissioners Joe Tiseo, Ken Doherty and Chris Constance then asked Deutsch to resign, in part because of Deutsch’s contradictory statements about the event and the misuse of time while conducting official business.

“There are so many inconsistencies between his testimony from the dias at the last meeting and this meeting, versus his sworn testimony,” said Contance. “So, my question is were you telling the truth then, or are you telling the truth now. In other words, when were you lying? Under oath or from the dias? When we take this job we become “the honorable”, you’re not honorable sir, we are here to put others before self, you’re here for self promotion.”

“While I didn't ask for his resignation before, because we can’t make him resign, I'm asking for it now,” said Tiseo. “Because you misled the Board of County Commissioners and the public about what transpired, and further compounded what you did to Mr. Harris by throwing him under the bus.”

The commissioners then voted 3-1 (Deutsch dissenting, Truex absent) to strip Deutsch of his committee appointments which included the Charlotte Veterans Council, Historical Advisory Committee and the Airport Authority, among several others.

Deutsch walked away without speaking when Fox 4’s Alex Orenczuk asked him if he planned to resign. His term comes to an end in 2026, and if he does not resign before then, the only person who can remove him from his position is Governor Ron DeSantis.

Deutsch has held his seat on the board since he was first elected in 2010.