Charlotte County Commissioner reprimanded for using the N-word during meeting

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — District 4 Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch will have to take workplace management courses, following an investigation that found he used a racial slur during a business meeting.

The investigation, conducted in December, revealed Deutsch used the N-word while speaking with D’Juan Harris, the former Executive Director of the county’s Metropolitan Planning Organization, who is Black.

WATCH BELOW TO SEE WHAT DEUTSCH SAID DURING TUESDAY'S MEETING:

According to the report, Harris was supposed to brief Deutsch on projects the MPO was working on, before the conversation turned to politics.

The report says Deutsch used the word while telling a story about his childhood, explaining that it used to be used “as a term of endearment.” That's when Harris told Deutsch not to use the word, and left the meeting, the report states.

According to documents, the statements Deutsch and Harris gave during the investigation contradict how the conversation was steered towards politics, then to the childhood story when Deutsch used the N-word.

During Tuesday’s commission meeting, Deutsch apologized for his use of the word.

“I apologized to him profusely, which he indicated in his report and several times, I should not have used that word,” said Deutsch. “I don't think I’ve ever really used it before. I regret doing that and I certainly apologize sincerely to him and actually I apologize to all of you, the only thing I can assure you is that definitely will never happen again.”

Each commissioner noted the use of the word was inappropriate and wrong.

Commissioner Bill Truex read a prepared statement regarding the history of the word, its connotations and how it contributes to perpetuating racism. He called for Deutsch to step down.

“It brings shame to this entire Board and it will not be tolerated,” Truex said in conclusion. “Commissioner Deutsch, without reservation, I ask you to resign.”

Commissioners voted unanimously to direct Deutsch to take two workplace management courses recommended by the human resources department. He will need to complete them before the next commissioners meeting on Feb. 25.

Following the meeting, Connie Payne and Richard Patrick, President and Vice President of the county’s NAACP chapter told Fox 4 the punishment was not enough.

“It’s doing a slap on the hand and saying ‘its okay what you did Mr. Deutsch, just don't do it again,'" said Payne. “It's not okay.”

Fox 4. Charlotte County NAACP Vice-President Richard Patrick, and President Connie Payne.

“He’s going to go to a seminar and they’re going to say ‘bad, bad, bad don’t use the N-word’, and then what?'” said Patrick. “I think it's completely insufficient and it's way, way too mild.”

Payne and Patrick agreed the only way to move forward is for Deutsch to step down.

“I wholeheartedly agree with Mr. Truex that he [Deutsch] ought to resign,” said Patrick. “It's time for him to go.”

Deutsch declined to answer questions about if he plans to resign, but told Fox 4 he intends to release a formal statement soon.