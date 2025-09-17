Speed cameras could be coming to North Port schools

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port police proposed installing speed cameras in 10 school zones across the city as parents express concern about safety in school zones. City commissioners gave initial approval to the plan during a Sept. 9 meeting.

"There is nothing in this city that is more important than the safety, health, and welfare of our children," Commissioner David Duval said during the meeting.

North Port Police Capt. Scott King told commissioners that officers have observed 214 school zone violations since class started.

Police spokesman Josh Taylor said that's partly because the department increases its school zone presence at the start of the year.

Eventually, officers get pulled to other duties. The department said speed cameras could help fill that gap.

"It's not about, necessarily, grabbing that image and giving that ticket," Taylor said. "But certainly the threat that that's there, I think we're going to see some improvements in people's driving habits.

Under the proposed plan, drivers traveling at least 11 mph over the posted speed limit would receive a $100 citation in the mail. The department said all violations would be reviewed by officers before citations are issued.

The proposal comes after state lawmakers approved House Bill 657 in 2023 that authorized automated speed cameras in school zones. The law has certain guidelines that must be followed, Taylor said.

For example, if the plan is approved, there will be a 30 day public awareness campaign. The law also designates how revenue from each $100 citation is shared.

For example, $12 would go to the school district for security initiatives, student transportation, or to improve the safety of student walking conditions.

The city would get $60 to operate the speed cameras and for other "public safety initiatives," according to the department.

Sarasota and Bradenton already have school zone cameras. Sarasota County Schools does not have jurisdiction over the cameras, Communications Director Craig Maniglia said in an email.

"However, if they contribute to the safety of our students, we view that as a positive," Mainglia said.

North Port parent Autumn Sloan navigates multiple school zones to drop off her three children. Sloan said she regularly witnesses school zone speeding, and supports the plan.

"There's been too many people running through the school zones, not caring," Sloan said.

City commissioners must vote again on the plan before it's formally approved. Then the city will need to select a vendor to operate and install the cameras.

Other Southwest Florida cities installed school zone cameras - sometimes with mixed results.

Cape Coral Community Correspondent Bella Line reported that some drivers were ticketed despite driving under the speed limit or outside of ticketing hours.

Taylor acknowledged there could be some hiccups rolling out the program, but said the department would work through it.

"It's about reducing the speed in those school zones to help save our children," Taylor said.

