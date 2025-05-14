COMMUNITY CONFUSION: Cape Coral school zone camera tickets driver going under the speed limit

UPDATE:

Jones told Fox 4's Bella Line that he was able to call RedSpeed and get seven violations, which equates to $700, dismissed.

School zone speed detection cameras in Cape Coral are causing confusion among drivers, with some receiving tickets, despite driving under the speed limit or outside of ticketing hours.

"I was happy about it, because people do fly through here. So I have no problem with the enforcement of the school zone speed," said Justin Jones, who lives near Oasis North Elementary School.

Jones received a citation for driving 29 mph at 1:50 p.m., despite the regular speed limit being 30 mph when school zone lights aren't flashing.

According to Cape Coral Police, the cameras operate on a specific schedule: when lights are flashing (30 minutes before and after school), the speed limit is 15 mph. At all other times, including when children are in class, the speed limit is 30 mph.

However, the cameras continue to run throughout the school day, which has led to confusion.

Jones was driving 29 mph during what should have been the 30 mph time frame, yet still received a ticket.

"When it's flashing, it's 15 miles per hour, I have no problem doing that," said Jones. "When it's off, I assumed it's 30 miles per hour, like any residential neighborhood, and it's also posted on the speed limit sites, but I got a ticket for going under 30."

Line reached out to RedSpeed, the company that sold the cameras to the city, and they stated they will continue to look into this and that any errors have been corrected.

If drivers do receive a ticket, it won't result in points on their license or impact insurance rates.

Jones also says the school zone lights don't flash during the entire ticketing period, adding to driver confusion.

"I would like an official announcement of what is expected of us, because I even made a Facebook post and everybody's confused on it. They thought it was when lights are flashing. So is everybody getting a ticket all across the city? That's millions of dollars for the city. It's kind of crazy," Jones said.

Cape Coral Police advise that anyone who spots an error on a school zone camera ticket should contact RedSpeed directly.

To reach RedSpeed, call (888) 249-9059.

"I really don't want to pay it. These are from April. How many more are coming?" Jones said.

