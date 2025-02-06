CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The school zone speed detection cameras I've been telling you about are still not up and running.

Fox 4’s Bella Line has been following this story for months and one woman emailed her saying people are now taking a shortcut through her neighborhood.

Watch Bella's full report below:

Cape Coral neighbors face cut-through speeders and frustration with school zone camera delays

Sarah Cage says she sees it almost every day on SW 16th Terrace in Cape Coral, a lot of close calls and accidents. She lives near Skyline Boulevard and Trafalgar Parkway, a school zone that will soon get a speed detection camera.

"I love this part of Cape Coral. One, it’s a central location, really close to the schools. The only thing my issue is the traffic,” said Cage.

She says since the school zone speed detection cameras were announced, more and more people have started taking the road she lives on as a way to get around the school zones.

She says it's caused an even bigger risk for walkers.

"These kids don't even walk down Trafalgar or Skyline. They walk in the back neighborhoods because the traffic is so bad and then you have people going around the school zones in the neighborhood, speeding down the road,” said Cage.

Last spring Fox 4 told you about the proposal to bring school zone speed detection cameras to Cape Coral, something parents told us they were excited about.

Then in December, the city told Fox 4, the cameras were being installed and would be up and running in January. Now, it's February and there are still no cameras.

Line reached out to the city and a spokesperson told her the installation of the signs and cameras are expected to begin this month.

Ileana Betancourt lives in the neighborhood, and she told Line that they've waited years for something to be done about the speeding in the area.

"They had to do it very, very soon because that's a very good idea. Yeah, speeding in school zones is not, it's not okay,” said Betancourt.

"It's really going to be more up to us as the residents here in Cape Coral and people who are driving to be more aware, you know, of these children,” said Cage.