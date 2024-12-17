Cape Coral installing RedSpeed cameras in school zones

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral is taking significant steps to enhance student safety by implementing the RedSpeed Photo Enforcement System across multiple school zones. The initiative aims to deter speeding and create a safer environment for students.

Here are some facts from the city regarding the installation, and consequences for drivers who speed through these areas.

Cameras will be installed in 16 school zones beginning in January 2025.

These cameras will only operate on school days, enforcing speed limits from 30 minutes before school starts until 30 minutes after it ends.

A 30-day probation and awareness period will follow each camera’s activation.

Drivers traveling 10 mph or more over the school zone limit will receive warnings.

After this grace period, violators will face a $100 citation in the mail.

Money generated from the program will allocated for various safety and educational intiatives, the department says.

Below is a breakdown:



$60 will go to the City to administer the program and other public safety projects.

$20 will be remitted to the Department of Revenue for the General Revenue Fund.

$12 will support school security, student transportation, and walking safety initiatives.

$5 will fund the School Guard Recruitment and Retention Program.

$3 will benefit the Law Enforcement Criminal Justice Standards and Training Trust Fund.



Currently, right-of-way utility construction is underway in most zones, with electrical hookups and inspections expected to be completed by the end of December 2024.

Design plans for some schools in the area are also under review.

You can find more information on the project at each school.

School zone speed cameras will be installed at the following locations:

