REUNITED: A child's now back with his mom. His father is in custody.

"This could've been a much different situation," the North Port Police Department says.
North Port Police Department
A boy's reunited with his mom following a missing child alert. His father is now in custody.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 11:29:00-04

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department says a missing child has been reunited with his mother, and a suspect is now in custody.

On Monday, a missing child alert notified the public that the child was reported to have been taken by his father Robert Renaud - a court ordered violation.

Investigators believed that the two could have been traveling to Fort Myers or Brandon.

Police say they learned of a car traveling in the area involving a kidnapped two-year-old child out of Edgewater.

According to the department, Officers Bradley Greene and Christopher Kelly observed the vehicle on I-75 and were joined by other officers in conducting a traffic stop.

Police say Renaud and the child were inside.

Renaud was taken to the Sarasota County Jail and charged with kidnapping.

The boy was then reunited with is mother.

The North Port Police Department summarized this incident as "quick action, quick results, quick reunion".

