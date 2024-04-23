Missing boy, man from Volusia County could be heading to Fort Myers, police say

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for 2-year-old Rowan Renauld from Volusia County. Police say he and the man he's likely with, 29-year-old Robert Renauld, could be heading to Fort Myers.

FDLE says they were last seen in Edgewater and could be in a 2004 white Chevrolet Cavalier with Florida tag BB25IR. The car has no grill plate or hubcaps and it has a dent on the left, rear bumper.

Rowan has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt with "Chill Out" on the front. He was also wearing khaki shorts, red socks and black Vans sneakers with blue stars.

Robert has brown hair and blue eyes and is 5'10".

FDLE says they could also be traveling to Brandon.