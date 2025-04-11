North Port police arrest fourth person after shots fired

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department arrested a fourth person after an investigation after shots were fired, last weekend.

No injuries are reported.

Officers said it happened on Saturday, April 5 near the Flats at Sundown.

Investigators now believe the incident is connected to the sale of illegal narcotics.

Three people from outside the area were previously arrested in connection with this case. But, over the past week, the North Port Police Department has continued to investigate others who may have been involved.

Late Thursday night, detectives arrested a 21-year-old George Muncan of North Port. He faces charges including attempted murder and discharging a firearm in public.