Neighbors report shooting at apartment complex in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla — On Saturday afternoon, North Port police responded to a call of shots being fired.

Neighbors at Flats at Sundown on Toledo Blade reported that's where the gunshots were heard.

According to North Port Police Department there are multiple scenes, with all known suspects detained with no reported injuries.

NORTH PORT SHOOTING

Neighbors, like Wayne Christensen, told FOX 4 that the area seems to be getting more dangerous.

"Well, I was just sitting in my living room watching tv, and then I heard a bunch of gunshots. I looked out my window and I saw a car just takeoff with 2 young kids in it," Christensen said.

North Port PD says this is an active investigation, with updates to come.