NORTH PORT, Fla. — Through a public records request, Fox 4 has received new body camera footage showing the moment North Port Police officers tased and arrested the wrong man in a case of mistaken identity.

WATCH: North Port Police arrest and tase the wrong suspect:

New body camera video shows North Port Police tase and arrest wrong suspect

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office had a warrant for 18-year-old Dylan Mostacci, according to North Port Police. Police said Mostacci was wanted on two counts of aggravated assault and juvenile delinquent possession of a firearm.

Police spokesman Josh Taylor said in a previous interview with Fox 4 that Mostacci was also wanted for some North Port car thefts. North Port Police's Special Enforcement Team had information that Mostacci was in Wellen Park, Taylor said.

Fox 4 also got a police report that said officers were searching for Mostacci near a Wellen Park construction site on Dec. 9.

"We did not have a definitive description of the subject we were looking for," the police report said. "Only that he would possibly have on some type of construction attire (long sleeve moisture wicking type shirt).

An officer saw someone in a gray hoodie and light-colored pants that appeared to have been "soiled" as if he was doing construction, the report said.

"I was not able to positively identify the subject due to his hooded shirt and quick glance to discern if he was Dylan or not," the report said.

The man briefly looked at the officer before running away, according to the report. The officer identified himself as police, according to the report, and told the man to stop running.

Body camera video shows officers chasing a man through Wellen Park.

"Show me your hands!" an officer can be heard yelling in the footage.

The video shows an officer deploying a taser as he chases the man across a street. The man fall to the ground after he was tased.

"Taser is typically a very safe alternative to getting compliance," Taylor previously told Fox 4.

In the video, officers handcuff the man while he's on the ground. One officer repeatedly said they need to call the fire department.

"Call FD, hit his head [on the pavement]," the officer said.

The video shows more officers arrive on the scene and quickly realize it is the wrong person.

"I don't know why he's running, dude," one officer said in the video.

"Is that him?" another officer asks.

The first officer shakes his head no.

Officers still arrested the man, identified as 33-year-old Cornelio Santis Gomez of Tampa. The video shows officers repeatedly asked Gomez if he spoke English and Gomez replied no.

Gomez told officers he ran away because he thought they were immigration enforcement and "coming to deport him," according to the report. Court records show his immigration status is unknown.

"He looks at me, and then they just, take off running," an officer said in the video.

North Port Police first posted about the incident on Facebook. The department said it wanted address rumors of involvement with ICE agents.

"At no point did NPPD detain anyone for immigration enforcement, nor are we 'hunting' individuals based on immigration status," the department said on Facebook.

Gomez is charged with obstruction for running from officers.

Taylor said police detained another person after Gomez's arrest. They were not Mostacci either and officers released the person, Taylor said.

"It is easy for us to Monday morning quarterback after the fact," Taylor previously told FOX 4. "But in the moment we were going after somebody who's committing... has known to commit violent crimes and could potentially still be committing these types of crimes," Taylor said. "So you gotta do what you gotta do."

Law enforcement arrested Mostacci in Jacksonville on Friday, according to a North Port Police Facebook post.

Taylor said police investigate every time an officer uses force.