LIFE IN PRISON: North Port man used hidden cameras to record child porn

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A North Port man has been sentenced to life in prison, after federal authorities say he used hidden cameras to record sexual images of a 12-year-old.

Gregory Allen Williamson, 59, was found guilty of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity, and for the production, distribution, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to the Department of Justice, Williamson isolated and groomed the child victim, a recent immigrant from Eastern Europe, to engage in sexual activity.

Using the alias, “Vlad Vlad,” Williamson sent the victim “anonymous and graphic sexually explicit emails, including ones containing child sexual abuse material,” the DOJ said in a press release.

Authorities found Williams later gifted the victim cellphone chargers which contained hidden cameras.

Investigators say Williams used those charges to record and produce sexually explicit images of the victim.

“Life in prison will keep this depraved individual from hurting another child,” said FBI Tampa Special Agent in Charge Rodney Crawford.