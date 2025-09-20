Englewood man dies after pickup truck crashes into utility pole in Charlotte County

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A 31-year-old Englewood man died Friday night after his pickup truck crashed into a utility pole on South McCall Road in Charlotte County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of South McCall Road and Placida Road.

The driver was traveling west on South McCall Road at a high rate of speed when his vehicle left the roadway and became airborne, according to FHP.

The pickup truck collided with a utility pole and overturned. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and critically injured.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.