Dutch Bros Coffee brings the energy with new location now open in North Port

Dutch Bros Coffee serves specialty coffee, tea, and other unique drinks.
Dutch Bros Coffee opened a new location in North Port on Friday.
NORTH PORT, Fla. — The long-awaited Dutch Bros Coffee has officially opened shop in North Port.

The popular drive-thru and walk-up chain, known for its specialty drinks and upbeat customer service, welcomed crowds Friday morning as cars packed the parking lot.

Dutch Bros serves a variety of drinks, including specialty coffees, teas, smoothies, lemonades, and the Dutch Bros "Rebel" energy drinks among others.

Dutch Bros Coffee opened a new location in North Port on Friday.

The company said it aims to “make a massive difference one cup at a time,” partnering with local organizations that focus on community enrichment.

The new North Port shop is located at 14914 Tamiami Trail, and will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 11 p.m. on weekends

