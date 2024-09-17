'Did you hear?': Neighbors lock their doors as North Port Police seek suspect

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A North Port neighborhood says their Monday night was disrupted with K9s and drones overhead.

"All of us neighbors were texting each other, hey, did you hear? Did you hear?" said Martha, a neighbor.

News that these neighbors say they weren't expecting.

North Port Police say a man who was being pulled over for a traffic stop fled and pinned an officer in their door while doing so - Leading officers on a search for a 23-year-old man, Debahj Grant.

"If he's running from police, I think he might do anything, so I'm just worried for everybody's safety," said Martha.

Some neighbors told us they heard all of it as it unfolded just steps from their homes.

"At that point, you know, I don't know what the heck was going on, because it never happens like this stuff in our neighborhood," said Rebecca, another neighbor.

Others hunkered down in their homes.

"We couldn't sleep very well because we thought, oh my gosh, there's a, there's a guy out there that tried to hurt a police officer," said Martha.

Some we spoke with decided to look for answers.

"I took my car, went down the road, because I saw a car coming around and then turned around, and it just followed them. That's when I saw them doing what they're doing," said Rebecca.

North Port Police says officers pulled Grant over at the intersection of Price Boulevard and Purdue Street. Then, they say Grant fled to the intersection of Amnesty Drive and Napolean Road, just blocks away. It's there, Police say he ditched his car.

That's where the search started.

"I thought to myself that there must be something major going on, because it kept hearing a helicopter going over our house, and it just kept circling and circling," said Rebecca.

Fox 4 will keep you up to date as the search continues.