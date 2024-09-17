WANTED: North Port Police searching for man they say hit an officer with his car

NORTH PORT — North Port Police are looking for a man who they say hit a police officer with his car Monday evening.

Police say an officer pulled over 23-year-old Debahj Grant for a traffic stop here, on Price Blvd. near Purdue St.

During the stop, police say Grant put his vehicle in reverse and hit the officer, pinning him between the door jam. They say the officer is okay.

Police say Grant drove off and investigators found his empty vehicle about a half mile away, at the intersection of Napoleon Rd and Amnesty Dr.

North Port Police say they used K-9 units and a drone team to search for Grant on Monday night.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as there is new information.