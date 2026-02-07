UPDATE: Brush fire in North Port Estates contained

UPDATE 4:56 p.m.:

The brush fire is contained.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A brush fire in North Port Estates is threatening homes, according to North Port Fire Rescue.

The department said the fire started around 2:44 p.m. between Ulman and Albin avenues as well as Tropicaire Boulevard.

Six buildings are threatened — it's a mix between homes and sheds. However, North Port Fire told Fox 4 some of them have been damaged, but the extent is not known.

The people in those homes have evacuated voluntarily, and the department said there are no widespread evacuations at this time.

The fire has burned 10 acres and it's not clear how much is contained, the department said. Florida Forest is also on scene.

Sarasota County is experiencing "extreme drought" conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The county is also under a burn ban, as well as the rest of Southwest Florida.

North Port Community Correspondent Hunter Walterman is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.