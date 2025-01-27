Armed and dangerous suspect on the run in Englewood, deputies say

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is looking for an armed and dangerous suspect they attempted to arrest on Sunday night in Englewood.

Deputies want you to be on the look out for 20-year-old Jacques Kowacki Gentis. Local law enforcement got word from Sarasota County deputies that Gentis might be hiding at home in Englewood.

Around 8:30 p.m. they responded to home and found Gentis, but deputies say he ran off. As that was happening, CCSO says a deputy fired a single shot, but no one was hurt.

He has a warrant out of Sarasota County for armed burglary dwelling or structure, criminal mischief of $1,000 or more and grand theft.

In addition to those charges, he has two bench warrants out of Charlotte County.

The first warrant he's wanted for armed burglary of a dwelling, firing a weapon into a dwelling/vehicle/building or aircraft, property damage and grand theft.

Deputies say he's also wanted for two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, stemming to the second bench warrant.

"In this case, the suspect who is being sought is a potential danger to our community and therefore I am asking our residents and guests to be vigilant and cautious, especially in the Englewood area," said Sheriff Bill Prummell in a statement. "If anyone does see this man, please get somewhere safe and call us immediately.”

Gentis has four tattoos on his chest including a butterfly you can see from his collarbone.

According to court records, Gentis was accused of shooting someone at a party in North Port in 2023.

He is familiar with law enforcement. Back in 2019, the sheriff's office posted a runaway juvenile report and said he had a history of running away from home.