NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port Fire is battling a three alarm brush fire in the area of Sultan Ave and Lown St.

The fire is approximately 70 acres and 75% contained

The fire has has closed the northbound I-75 lanes. Vehicles are being diverted to the Toledo Blade exit on I-75.

North Port Fire has ordered an additional strike team to help with structure protection.

The fire is threatening homes nearby, and evacuations have begun.