WALK THE WALK: School board member walks to North Fort Myers school following parents' concerns

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Wednesday morning, Debbie Jordan, the Lee County School Board Member for District 4 walked with Fox 4's North Fort Myers Community Correspondent Colton Chavez through an area parents have said is dangerous for children to walk to school.

Parents have said their concerns started when the school district eliminated all bus stops for children who live within two miles of their school.

Watch Colton's previous story: DANGEROUS WALK HOME: Families in North Fort Myers say student bus routes were eliminated

On August 28, 2024, a spokesperson for the Lee County School District said:

"After a thorough inspection and review of the information provided by both the school and parents, the School District has decided to continue adhering to Board Policy and not provide transportation for students who live within two miles of the school." School District of Lee County

Read more on that story here:

Families denied school bus stop request in North Fort Myers

On Wednesday morning, board member Debbie Jordan walked the path that parents said their children take to North Fort Myers Academy for The Arts.

“Yes 100% those roads are dark as can be,” said Jordan.

On Wednesday, Jordan said she did not find many children walking to school.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t find any children,” said Jordan.

Watch Colton's full story here:

School board member walks to North Fort Myers school following parents' concerns

Debbie Jordan and Colton Chavez did have several families stop their cars and talk to them as they drove their kids to school.

“Mine are five and six I live right here off Bogart and they want my kids to walk by themselves all the way over here,” said one parent.

"It's very dangerous," she said.

An opinion the School District of Lee County has said they disagree with, but Jordan still wanted to investigate.

“My first step will be to speak with the superintendent,” said Jordan.

She said it would allow them to look at other solutions like building a back entrance to the school which Jordan said could shorten the trip for families.

“How does that work? Where does the money come from? Because there is a little creek that you would need a bridge to go over,” said Jordan.

On Wednesday, Jordan said the best road forward is for more parents to reach out.

“We don't have all the answers, but can we help find solutions? Of course, we can,” she said.

Click here for a link to all school board members.