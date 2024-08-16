DANGEROUS WALK HOME: Families in North Fort Myers say student bus routes were eliminated

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Friday, as afternoon rain drenched the street, parents whose children go to school in North Fort Myers said the weather was the least of their worries.

“They like to do burnouts around that corner," said Stephanie, a parent whose children attend school in the area.

She says dangerous road conditions are one of many reasons she disagrees with the School District of Lee County removing their bus route.

A spokesperson for the school district said students don’t get a bus if they live within two miles of their school.

To change that, the district said a student must have a disability or the walk home must have hazardous walking conditions for a bus to be provided.

Kathy Shimko, whose grandchildren go to North Fort Myers Academy for The Arts said their walk home would be dangerous for anyone, especially a 10-year-old.

“And I asked one of the gentlemen that worked at the school…would you walk that neighborhood? He said absolutely not that's why I don't live there,” said Shimko.

On Friday, Fox 4's Community Correspondent Colton Chavez reached out to the School District of Lee County to address parent's concerns.

A spokesperson for the district had this to say:

"The school and our transportation department are aware of the concerns and reviewing the situation to determine if busing can be restored" School District of Lee County

On Friday, it is a decision families said they hope the school district follows through.

“It's just ridiculous like give us our buses back,” said Shimko.

A spokesperson for the School District of Lee County said a decision could be made by next week.