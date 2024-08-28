Families denied school bus stop request in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Wednesday, parents in North Fort Myers learned that the School District of Lee County denied their request to restore certain bus stops.

Parents have told Fox 4's North Fort Myers Community Correspondent Colton Chavez the bus stops were eliminated this year for families who live within two miles of their school.

The school district said:

"Students living more than two (2) miles from their home school will be eligible for District provided bus transportation. Students who attend school out of their home school zone will not be eligible for District provided transportation."

Kathy Shimko, whose grandchildren go to North Fort Myers Academy for The Arts, said their walk home would be dangerous for anyone - especially a 10-year-old.

“Okay walk to school a mile and a half…..ya no,” said Shimko.

On Wednesday, Colton reached out to the School District of Lee County to ask for more information on the decision not to bring back the bus stops for these families.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the School District of Lee County did not expand on why the decision was made but simply said:

"After a thorough inspection and review of the information provided by both the school and parents, the School District has decided to continue adhering to Board Policy and not provide transportation for students who live within two miles of the school." School District of Lee County

The next step for parents who are still concerned is to request a Transportation Review Committee hearing.

Parents can learn more on how to request that hearing by clicking here.