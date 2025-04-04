Man found guilty of killing, sexually abusing 2-year-old North Fort Myers girl

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A jury has found Nicholas Canfield guilty of murder and sexually abusing a 2-year-old girl.

Back in April 2020, Lee County deputies responded to a North Fort Myers home because a toddler was unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital where doctors said they found signs of trauma consistent with sexual abuse. The girl died two days later.

The trial started March 24, 2025 with jury selection. From opening statements to closing arguments, the trial took less than a week.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before coming back with a guilty verdict.

Canfield will be sentenced at a later date. He's facing the death penalty.

Because of changes to the death penalty law in Florida, it only takes eight jurors to recommend the death penalty for that to be the entire jury's recommendation to the judge. But ultimately, the sentence is decided by the judge.