NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The trial started today for the North Fort Myers man charged with sexually abusing and killing a toddler.

Before the first round of jurors were brought it, Judge Bruce Kyle asked Nicholas Canfield, if he wanted to take a plea.

“What would you like to do today, sir?” asked Judge Kyle.

“I would like to go ahead and go through trial,” responded Canfield.

With that settled, the judge began what he says will be a three-week, death penalty trial.

Fox 4's Bella Line takes us into day 1 of jury selection:

Jury selection begins in the trial against a North Fort Myers man accused of assaulting and killing a toddler

The case goes back to April of 2020.

The Lee County Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a North Fort Myers home because a toddler was unresponsive.

The 2-year-old girl was then taken to a hospital where doctors said they found signs of trauma consistent with sexual abuse. She died two days later.

“It’s pure evil. It’s pure evil and I’ve got to tell you my heart goes out to the family members,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

In October of that year, a Lee County grand jury indicted Canfield in the girl's death.

The trial was originally set for January of last year, but it was postponed to now.

The judge says there are 130 people up for jury selection so seating a jury could take up to 5 days.

Canfield faces a number of charges including first-degree murder.

