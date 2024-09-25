TRACKING HELENE: Follow for updates on the hurricane's impact on SWFL

CAPE CORAL, Fla — Follow this page for around the clock information about how Hurricane Helene is impacting Southwest Florida.

Click here for the newest information about the storm.

Click here for information about what is closed in your community.

UPDATE: Wednesday 4:15 pm

Fox 4 Senior Reporter, Ryan Kruger, looked into what FPL and LCEC are doing to keep the power on during Hurricane Helene

SWFL Power Crews Prep for Helene

UPDATE: Wednesday 3:40 pm

City of Cape Coral update on Hurricane Helene

Watch the entire news conference here

City of Cape Coral News Conference

UPDATE: Wednesday 3:25 pm

Fox 4 Community Correspondent, Mahmoud Bennett went to Fort Myers Beach to see a couple he first met during Hurricane Debby when their house flooded, to see how they're preparing for Helene.

Fort Myers Beach residents prepare for flooding as Hurricane Helene nears coast

UPDATE: Wednesday 3:20 pm

Collier County Safe Havens will open at 6 am on Thursday.

UPDATE: Wednesday 3:14 pm

Lee County launched a new website to keep people updated on resources and the response to Hurricane Helene

Lee County Government Lee County Launched a new website to keep people updated on Hurricane Helene

UPDATE: Wednesday 3:05 pm

South Trail Fire Department just got sand for sandbags.

UPDATE: Wednesday 2:45 pm

Fox 4 Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski spent the day talking to people in Cape Coral who waited in lines for gas, to "prepare for the worst."