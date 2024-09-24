Ahead of Tropical Storm Helene: School closures and evacuations

CHARLOTTE COUNTY



Charlotte County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 26, and Friday, September 27

Kingsway Elementary will close at noon on Wednesday, September 25 to serve as a shelter for residents.

After-school activities scheduled for Wednesday, September 25, are canceled, with the exception of on-campus daycare programs, which will remain open. A decision regarding Friday night high school activities will be made once more information on the potential impacts of the storm becomes available. Evacuations have been ordered for barrier islands, low-lying and flood-prone areas, manufactured homes and any homes that may not withstand high winds such as those that may be comprised from previous storms.

Shelters will open at 1 p.m., Wednesday at Harold Avenue Regional Park, 23400 Harold Ave., in Port Charlotte and Kingsway Elementary School, 23300 Quasar Blvd., in Port Charlotte.

Charlotte County Transit Service will be closed for regular service on Wednesday and Thursday.

Customers with reservations should get a notice on their phone.

COLLIER COUNTY

You can collect sand, empty sandbags and shovels at two Collier County parks.

Those items will be available on Tuesday, September 24th at 3p.m. and ending at dusk.

Location:

North Collier Regional Park

15000 Livingston Road

Naples, FL 34109 in the Sun-N-Fun Lagoon parking lot and at

Donna Fiala Eagles Lakes Community Park

11565 Tamiami Trail East

Naples, FL. 34113

DESOTO COUNTY

Desoto County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 26th.

LEE COUNTY

The Lee County School District has not announced any school closures.

GLADES COUNTY

Glades County Schools tells FOX 4 that there are no planned closures at this time.

HENDRY COUNTY

The Hendry County School District says they do not foresee weather impacts that would require school to close.

