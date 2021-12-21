EF-1 Tornado touches down in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The National Weather Service in Ruskin, Florida confirms a EF-1 tornado touched down in south Fort Myers at 6:25 a.m. on Tuesday. The tornado was on the ground for 2 minutes. The tornado had winds estimated at 95 mph and was on the ground for near 1.3 miles with a maximum width of 50 yards. Dozen of homes in the Eagle Ridge Community saw damage, with estimates of loss in excess of $500k. Large tree branches were near and along the tornado's path were also broken. As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, there is one reported minor injury due to broken glass.

WFTX Digital Team