GALLERY: Dec. 21 2021 Storm Damage

Strong storms and one confirmed tornado struck Southwest Florida on the morning of December 21. This is a collection of photos sent from viewers and Fox 4 team members.

BerniedelaTorre27thPlace.jpg
Uprooted tree at a home on 27th Place in Cape Coral.Photo by: Bernie de la Torre
CharCoTwitterBoatAdriftTomAdamsBridge.jpg
Charlotte County officials warned boaters about debris floating in the water. This picture shows a boat set adrift by the strong winds.Photo by: Charlotte County (Twitter)
ElyseEagleRidge.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course areaPhoto by: WFTX
ElyseER2.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course areaPhoto by: WFTX
ElyseER10.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course areaPhoto by: WFTX
DownedPowerlineShari.jpg
Downed power line in a Cape Coral neighborhoodPhoto by: WFTX
DorothyTurner.jpg
Damage to neighborhood Christmas decorationsPhoto by: Dorothy Turner
ElyseER4.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course areaPhoto by: WFTX
ElyseER3.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course areaPhoto by: WFTX
ElyseER5.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course areaPhoto by: WFTX
ElyseER7.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course areaPhoto by: WFTX
ElyseER6.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course areaPhoto by: WFTX
JackieRadfordEnglewood.JPG
Damage to a home near EnglewoodPhoto by: Jackie Radford
ElyseER9.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course areaPhoto by: WFTX
ElyseER8.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course areaPhoto by: WFTX
KennyAd2.jpg
Damage after strong storms in Southwest FloridaPhoto by: Kenny Ad
KennyAd3.jpg
Damage after strong storms in Southwest FloridaPhoto by: Kenny Ad
LCSO2.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course areaPhoto by: Lee County Sheriff's Office
KennyAdFTM.jpg
Damage after strong storms in Southwest FloridaPhoto by: Kenny Ad
KennyAd4.jpg
Damage after strong storms strike Southwest FloridaPhoto by: Kenny Ad
LCSO4.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course areaPhoto by: Lee County Sheriff's Office
LCSO3.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course areaPhoto by: Lee County Sheriff's Office
LCSO5.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course areaPhoto by: Lee County Sheriff's Office
LCSO6.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course areaPhoto by: Lee County Sheriff's Office
LCSO7.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course areaPhoto by: Lee County Sheriff's Office
LCSO8.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course areaPhoto by: Lee County Sheriff's Office
LCSOEagleRidge.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course areaPhoto by: Lee County Sheriff's Office
MichelleBedwell3.jpg
Storm damage in the Cross Creek Estates areaPhoto by: Michelle Bedwell
MichelleBedwellCrossCreekEstates.jpg
Storm damage to a home in the Cross Creek Estates areaPhoto by: Michelle Bedwell
MichelleBedwell2.jpg
Storm damage to a home in the Cross Creek Estates area.Photo by: Michelle Bedwell
NancyHubosky2.jpg
Strong winds uprooted a large tree outside this home Tuesday.Photo by: Nancy Hubosky
NancyHuboskyUprootedTree.jpg
Strong winds uprooted this tree outside a home.Photo by: Nancy Hubosky
PGPD2.jpg
Strong storms are blamed for the sinking of boats in Punta Gorda.Photo by: Punta Gorda Police (Facebook)
PGPDSunkenBoat1.jpg
Heavy wind and rain were blamed in part for the sinking of boats in Punta GordaPhoto by: Punta Gorda Police (Facebook)
RonGabalis10.jpg
Storm damage in Lazy River Village in North PortPhoto by: Ron Gabalis
RonGabalis2.jpg
Storm damage in Lazy River Village in North PortPhoto by: Ron Gabalis
RonGabalis3.jpg
Storm damage in Lazy River Village in North PortPhoto by: Ron Gabalis
RonGabalis4.jpg
Storm damage in Lazy River Village in North PortPhoto by: Ron Gabalis
RonGabalis5.jpg
Storm damage in Lazy River Village in North PortPhoto by: Ron Gabalis
RonGabalis6.jpg
Storm damage in Lazy River Village in North PortPhoto by: Ron Gabalis
RonGabalis7.jpg
Storm damage in Lazy River Village in North PortPhoto by: Ron Gabalis
RonGabalis8.jpg
Storm damage in Lazy River Village in North PortPhoto by: Ron Gabalis
RonGabalis9.jpg
Storm damage in Lazy River Village in North PortPhoto by: Ron Gabalis
RonGabalisLazyRiver.jpg
Storm damage in Lazy River Village in North PortPhoto by: Ron Gabalis
Shawn2.jpg
Damage after strong storms swept across Southwest FloridaPhoto by: Shawn
Shawn3PortCharlotteCorySt.jpg
Damage after strong storms swept across Port Charlotte and Southwest FloridaPhoto by: Shawn
ShawnDamage.jpg
Damage after strong storms swept across Southwest Florida.Photo by: Shawn
TonyPierce2.jpg
Storm damage to Fishermen's VillagePhoto by: WFTX
TonyPierce3.jpg
Storm damage to Fishermen's VillagePhoto by: WFTX
TonyPierceFishermensVillage.jpg
Storm damage to Fishermen's VillagePhoto by: WFTX

