City of Cape Coral offer tips to avoid unlicensed contractors post-storm

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — After an EF1 tornado touched down in Southwest Florida Tuesday, many homeowners are recovering both physically and mentally.

Damaged roofs have been left behind from the storm and that’s a recipe for unlicensed workers, promising you a quick fix for cash up front.

There are several ways to know if a contractor is unlicensed but maybe the most telling is if they request a large down payment before work even begins. It is a criminal offense in the State of Florida to engage in contracting work or to act as a contractor without a valid license.

Following Tuesday's storm, our crews spotted signs popping up through the Briarcliff community in Fort Myers offering roof repairs or for free mold inspections. Fox 4 spoke with the owner of a local construction business who says to do your research before hiring a company. He says unless you have an active leak in your roof- or significant damage- there is no rush to sign with a contractor.

If you are hiring a contractor, or someone shows up at your door offering their services, here are a few things you should look for:

They are not willing to put a contract in writing

They ask you to obtain a permit or say one is not necessary

If they ask you to pay in cash or make a check payable to cash

They cannot provide proof of insurance

They do not display a license number on ads

Here's what you need to know when hiring a contractor:

Ask to see a state-issued licensed

Look for the contractor's name, license number, address and specialty

Get written estimates from several licensed contractors and make sure the scope of work is clearly detailed in the contract

Don't sign off until all work is completed according to your contract and all permits have been cleared for approval

Avoid paying in cash

There is also an online licensing portal where you can see if a contractor is licensed or not.

You can find more helpful tips online from the City of Cape Coral to avoid unlicensed contractors.