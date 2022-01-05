The Briarcliff community can expect clean-up crews in their neighborhood soon

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It's been two weeks since communities in Fort Myers experienced a rare EF-1 winter tornado. The storm left damage to homes and trees, but weeks later residents want to know when some areas still filled with debris will be cleaned up.

Residents across Briarcliff streets tell Fox 4 they're upset about debris piles and thick branches covering each side of the road.

Two weeks ago, people had a mess in their yards.

“A lot of trees down here. Our roof was gone," Casey Kearney, a Briarcliff resident, said.

That is how she described the EF-1 tornado aftermath to Fox 4 two weeks ago.

Still, those tree leftovers sitting in a pile on her curbside.

Fox 4 reached out with the resident's concerns to the two agencies handling clean-up: Lee County Solid Waste and Waste Pro. Lee County Solid Waste spokesperson told Fox 4 they started working toward serving Briarcliff this week. They said they first serviced Eagle Ridge, another area hit by the tornado.

Residents in Briarcliff should soon expect crews in Briarcliff.

Waste Pro said in a statement to Fox 4 that Lee County Solid Waste is coordinating the cleanup. Leaders there told me the Eagle Ridge community has been cleared. They said the next area on their agenda is in Briarcliff.