Homeowners are getting some help from Lee County after EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A tornado that touched down in Fort Myers on Tuesday only lasted two minutes, but now has some families dealing with damages that could take weeks to fix.

On Wednesday, Fox 4 spoke with homeowner John Sipos who lives on Eagles Flight Lane in

South Fort Myers about the damages.

“We walked out the front yard and started looking around and everything looked pretty good. Then we got to the back and found it’s quite more than we thought," said Sipos.

What Sipos discovered was the tree line that borders his backyard had been peeled back like a banana peel from the high winds that swept through Fort Myers.

On Wednesday, like many others living on Eagles Flight Lane, Sipos was cleaning up the mess and figuring out what help he can get along the way.

“I think we are gonna have to make do on our own which is fine, I don’t look to the government for anything,” said Sipos.

His neighbor Larry Schuetz says his downed tree branches and broken Christmas decorations will be taken care of by Lee County Solid Waste.

“Been here 31 years and this is minor damage, not a big thing, but this one scared the death out of me,” said Schuetz.

Lee County Spokesperson, Betsy Clayton said in a press release that neighbors removing debris need to cut all branches under six feet plus leave them bagged or bundled at the curb.

Here are all the requirements :

Whether the task is big or small many homeowners told Fox 4 they felt stressed to get things cleaned up before Christmas, but John Sipos has a feeling his family will understand the mess.

“We do have family coming in but they are not coming from out of state so they understand. They have been through this before and anyone who lives in Florida has all been through this before," said Sipos.

Lee County says Thursday is the regular collection day for Eagle Ridge and Cross Creek and Lee County Solid Waste has assigned additional team members to help with the cleanup and collection.