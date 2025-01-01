Take a look at the top Fox 4 stories you clicked on the most in 2024

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — A lot happened in southwest Florida in 2024. I'm Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp, and I'm looking back the top Fox 4 stories you clicked on the most in 2024.

THE PERFECT STORM:

The first story blew all the others out of the water. Back in March, a real estate agent pulled some numbers for me and said thousands of homes were on sale in Cape Coral. It was a sign of where our market was potentially headed between interest rates and how long homes were staying on the market.

"The perfect storm": 4,000+ homes were on sale in Cape Coral in March 2024

MILTON FORMS IN THE GULF:

In early October, a system started to form in the Gulf of Mexico, which eventually turned into Hurricane Milton. On the heels of Hurricane Helene, another storm is not what Florida needed. It brought widespread flooding, tornadoes, damage and storm surge. Despite the destruction, the community came together and helped neighbors affected by the hurricane.

Strong winds, storm surge continue

TEEN SWEPT AWAY BY SANIBEL CURRENT FOUND DEAD:

For two days, crews from Sanibel and Captiva searched for 17-year-old Isaac Breese of Cape Coral in July. Authorities say he was swimming with his friends at Blind Pass Beach and struggled in the strong current. The teen's body was found by rescuers.

SEARCH UNDERWAY: Teenager went missing in strong currents at Blind Pass

SOCIAL MEDIA BACKLASH FOR TRUMP COMMENT:

The final story you clicked on the most is out of Charlotte County. A Port Charlotte woman made a Facebook post celebrating the attempted assassination of then-former president Donald Trump. Several thousand people from across the country replied to her, criticizing her post.