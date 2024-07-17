Port Charlotte woman facing backlash after Trump Facebook post goes viral

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Port Charlotte woman is facing backlash after making Facebook posts celebrating the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

The Facebook account is named Linda Peterson, and the profile states the woman lives in Port Charlotte and owns and operates a yoga studio, Luna Sheen Yoga.

Following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the account made the following post:

www.facebook.com/linda.peterson.52438 Linda Peterson's Facebook post has now been criticized by thousands of people across multiple social media platforms.

Since then, several thousand people from across the country have commented and replied to Peterson’s post across multiple social media platforms, criticizing her, since then FOX 4 has received numerous messages asking we look into the facebook post.

Fox 4’s Charlotte County Community Correspondent Alex Orenczuk made attempts to contact Peterson regarding her posts and the controversy surrounding them. Phone numbers associated with Peterson either went unanswered or were not in service.

Additionally, Secretary of State records show that Luna Sheen Yoga is not a registered business in the state of florida, and the address listed for the studio on Yogatrail.com is currently occupied by Blend Barbershop in Port Charlotte.

“I'm not affiliated with a yoga studio, let that be clear,” said Angelo Ortiz, owner of Blend Barbershop. “No affiliation, I don't know the lady so please let's make sure we get that straightened out.”

An address associated with Peterson was found through Charlotte County Property Appraiser records. Fox 4 twice made attempts to contact Peterson at that address but no one answered the door.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 4 that it is aware of the posts, and has received hundreds of calls and messages regarding Peterson. CCSO said it’s intelligence unit is monitoring the situation.