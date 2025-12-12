COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Behind every face and every action, there's a name. The search for those names is where the journey begins.

SUNSHINE CRIMES: Naples cold case murder solved after more than a decade as DNA technology leads to arrest

A murder that went unsolved for more than a decade at a Naples condominium complex has finally been cracked, with Collier County deputies announcing Friday they've arrested the killer who was hiding in plain sight.

Julie Krinsky, a registered nurse at Florida Cancer Specialists, was arrested Thursday morning as she left her home for work in Citrus County.

She's charged with second-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Joseph Godcharles.

According to the sheriff's office, Godcharles was found dead inside his condo at the Key Royal Villas condominium complex off Key Royal Circle. Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said Godcharles was stabbed several times in the master bedroom of his own home.

"Detectives recognized this was a deeply personal crime," Rambosk said.

The murder occurred sometime between the night of July 31, 2012, when Godcharles swiped his card to enter the condo complex, and the next day. His son discovered the condo was unsecured and called authorities, the sheriff said.

A police report showed neither the front door nor the back door had signs of a break-in. Neighbors told deputies they didn't hear anything, though one said she hadn't seen Godcharles' girlfriend in about a month.

Detectives worked the case for years, continuing their investigation as recently as 2025.

"They looked at any new leads, any new technologies and anything new whatsoever that would help advance the investigation," Rambosk said.

New DNA technology ultimately cracked the case, leading investigators to identify Krinsky as the person responsible for Godcharles' murder, the sheriff's office said.

Records obtained by Fox 4 from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled Krinsky over Thursday morning as she was leaving her home on her way to work. Florida Department of Health records confirm she is a registered nurse at Florida Cancer Specialists. She had previously been arrested for DUI in the 1990s and had some traffic tickets.

"Krinsky and Godcharles had once been longtime friends, who later had a romantic relationship," Rambosk said.

Krinsky is being held in a Citrus County jail awaiting extradition to Collier County on the second-degree murder charge. While investigators haven't revealed the motive, the sheriff remember what Godcharles meant to those who knew him.

"By every account, Joseph Godcharles was a well-liked, dedicated store manager, a man who enjoyed time with his friends and someone who built strong relationships," Rambosk said. "The arrest sends a clear message to victims' families: we will never stop fighting for you."

