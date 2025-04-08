Where's Baby Bryan? Police release new info in Fort Myers cold case kidnapping

FORT MYERS, Fla — On Tuesday morning, Fort Myers Police released new information about the 2006 cold case kidnapping of Bryan Dos Santos Gomes.

When the case made headlines more than 18 years ago, it was known as the Baby Bryan case.

Police and National Center for Missing & Exploited Children say this is what Bryan may look like now, that he's 18-years-old.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released this image of what Bryan Dossantos Ramos could look like today.



Investigators believe he could still be alive.

Here's the video the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released to try to draw new tips.

Watch Tuesday's entire news conference right here:

Police say on December 1, 2006, an unknown woman began following Maria Dos Santos Gomess, while she walked with a friend, and her child.

Fox 4 Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp sat down with detectives working the case in her Sunshine Crimes series, about what happened next.

Watch to see what happened in 2006 and why detectives are hopeful they can still find Bryan alive: