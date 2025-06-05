SUNSHINE CRIMES: Mom's unsolved 2018 murder leaves family still seeking justice

GATEWAY, Fla. — A small memorial marks the spot where a young boy can spend time with his mom, talk to her, and tell her about his day. It's where Destiney Bocanegra's family comes to remember her life that was cut short.

Destiney was killed in 2018 when her son was only 4-years-old. She died protecting her child from gunfire, and her case remains unsolved.

"As parents we're not supposed to bury our children," said Lisa Vega-Alva, Destiney's mom.

On April 21, 2018, Destiney stopped by her parents' house to send her little sister off to prom before leaving for the evening.

"I just remember her walking out that door and if I would've know that was the last time, that I would see or hear her…you just think about that. You could've just grabbed her," said Vega-Alva.

Destiney went to Chuck E Cheese with her boyfriend and son, Mikey. Before heading home, they stopped by a friend's house off Matheson and Park Avenues in Bonita Springs.

"They were standing outside the front of the residence," said Trish Routte with Southwest Florida CrimeStoppers.

Routte says a car drove by the home.

"We know that Destiny immediately realized someone had a gun," she said.

Lee County deputies say someone opened fire, and Destiney jumped in front of Mikey.

"In the act of doing so, she took the bullet and saved her son, but Destiny lost her life," said Routte.

"She died protecting him so that would just show you how much love she had for Mikey," said Vega-Alva.

At the time, Lisa and her husband Raul had only heard Destiney was shot. It wasn't until later that they found out Destiney was killed, and that she was pregnant.

"The bullet got her because she was having such a big heart," said Raul Alva, Destiney's dad.

A bullet also hit Destiney's boyfriend, but he survived.

"We don't for a minute think Destiny was the intended target," said Routte.

But deputies haven't said who they think the target was.

"Even with the witness accounts that we do have, not a lot to go on," said Routte.

With little information, Destiney's family is left with memories of her.

"Every year we do her memorial on her death day," said Vega-Alva.

On that day, they come to the memorial site and spend the day with Destiney. Mikey comes too.

"He was her life," said Vega-Alva. "It doesn't get any easier, the pain is still there."

And at times, that pain is not just sadness, but guilt.

"I moved her here to keep her away from gangs. Keep her away from that lifestyle there and then I move her here and she is killed by a gun and some little punk that just did it for no reason," said Vega-Alva.

Lisa says she feels like she failed Destiney, and asks for her forgiveness.

"Not a day goes by I don't cry for her or shed a tear," said Vega-Alva.

And with the tears, there's also anger because Destiney's killer is still out there.

"I don't want him to breathe my air and I just that's how I feel," said Vega-Alva.

Destiney's family just wants that person to come forward, or anyone who has information about the person who killed their daughter.

"She had a really good, giving heart," said Alva. "I'm praying and I'm hoping for that knock to come on that door and give us that closure that we need."

If you know anything about the murder, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

