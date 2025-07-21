FORT MYERS, Fla. — US Marshals have arrested a suspect in a 2016 cold case murder, proving that even years-old cases can be solved with persistent investigation.

Joseph Carrozza was arrested over the weekend in connection with the October 6, 2016 shooting death of a 22-year-old man at the Cypress Courts Apartments in Fort Myers.

Fox 4 Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp explains what she was able to find out about the murder:

COLD CASE CRACKED: Suspect arrested in 2016 Fort Myers apartment shooting

According to State Attorney Amira Fox, the victim was shot multiple times on the stairs leading to an apartment. There were no witnesses to the shooting.

Fox 4

Cold case detectives, including Rich Harasym, were able to link Carrozza to the killing through investigative work.

"Our Cold Case Homicide Unit has spent the last year taking statements from additional witnesses and working on analyzing the evidence gathered by the Fort Myers Police Department and by us, including working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to do phone analysis," Fox said during a press conference.

While the State Attorney's Office did not release the victim's name, CrimeStoppers has previously featured the cold case murder of 22-year-old Geraldo Olvera, who was killed on the same day at the same apartment complex.

Carrozza, who has a lengthy criminal history, is charged with second-degree murder. Fort Myers Police Chief Jason Fields described him as a "dangerous, violent offender."

Carrozza is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning for a hearing to determine whether he will be held without bail.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.