More than $7 million available in SWFL tornado relief

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis and the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced the availability of more than $7.1 million in funding and resources to assist income-qualified individuals and families recovering from the impacts of the Jan. 16 tornadoes in Southwest Florida.

In addition, the DEO has deployed individuals to Charlotte and Lee counties to assist homeowners in need.

“Our thoughts are with all the families who are having to rebuild their homes and lives following the recent tornadoes in Southwest Florida,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “As a Southwest Florida native, this tragedy is particularly impactful to me.”

Available funding for Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is disbursed to local Community Action Agencies by DEO. DEO is working with the Community Action Agencies (CAAs) in Charlotte and Lee counties to provide CSBG and LIHEAP assistance to help impacted individuals and families meet their immediate needs.

Available Resources: