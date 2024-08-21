Lee Health moves one step closer to going private

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The largest public, non-profit health system in southwest Florida is now one step closer to going private.

On Tuesday, the Lee County Board of Commissioners voted to publish a draft of a mission agreement between the county and Lee Health.

The agreement, which will be published on both the Lee County and Lee Health websites, will show the assets and liabilities associated with the conversion to a private health system.

Lee Health, which has spent the last year working to move to a private system, argues the conversion is necessary for financial viability.

“The reality is, we are facing pressures like never before in healthcare,” said Ben Spence, CFO of Lee Health. “We have competitors who are going to come in, who have announced they’re coming into Lee County, and we’re not on a level playing field.”

Since 1968, the county has owned and operated Lee Health through the publicly elected board of directors.

However, as part of its structure, it’s not allowed to operate outside of Lee County.

“This transformation will have a significant impact on the health and well-being of our community,” Stephanie Perez, a nursing manager with Lee Health, told commissioners on Tuesday.

A final agreement won’t be made until October.

Commissioners hope to use the next 45 days to answer any outstanding questions about the conversion.

“The problem is the information has been slow to come. It’s been hard to understand,” Commissioner Kevin Ruane said during the commission meeting.