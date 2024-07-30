Watch Now
At least one county commissioner wants more info before Lee Health goes private

The hospital system claims the change will allow it to make more money and better address the needs of a growing community.
Ella Rhoades
In June, Lee Health's board voted to to move their system to a private nonprofit. The Lee County Commissioners must vote whether to approve it. Tuesday, the commissioners heard Lee Health's plan.
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health wants to go from a public to a private nonprofit hospital, for the change to happen, the Board of Lee County Commissioners needs to sign off on it.

On Tuesday, commissioners heard from Lee Health on their plans to become a private hospital.

State law requires the commissioners to sign off on the final decision, and Tuesday's workshop meeting is a step in that process.

Watch Lee County Community Correspondent, Ella Rhoades report on the workshop below.

Find details on the Lee Health's conversion plan here.

Lee Health says this change will let them make more money and let them expand outside the county.

Lee Health's Board of Directors voted last month 9 to 1 to convert to a private non profit hospital.

They also believe the conversion will help them address the growing needs of the community.

Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass asked questions throughout the workshop and says he doesn't want the government involved in healthcare, but he didn't feel like Lee Health provided enough information on the change.

"What's frustrating to me is they're asking us to vote on something without the information for us. I'm not voting on something that impacts the healthcare for the future of Lee County and nor should we be asked to vote on that," Pendergrass says.

He adds, "For transparency, it's really improper."

The county draft of the conversion agreement must be published by August 17 and stay published for at least 45 days before the commissioners vote.

