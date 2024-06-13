Watch Now
Lee Health Board votes to move to private nonprofit

The 9-1 vote comes after several months of debate about converting from a public to a private nonprofit system.
Posted at 5:20 PM, Jun 13, 2024

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee Health Board of Directors voted overwhelmingly, 9-1, Thursday to move forward with plans to convert the health system from a public to a private nonprofit system.

“Today’s vote affirms our commitment to caring for Lee County’s most vulnerable residents now and in the future,” Lee Health wrote in a statement on its website.

“By transitioning to a community-focused nonprofit, we can better secure the resources needed to uphold our safety-net mission and ensure continued delivery of exceptional healthcare for the residents of Lee County.”

The debate about converting to a private nonprofit has been ongoing for months.

In April, the health system held a public hearing to show the impacts such a conversion would have on healthcare in Lee County.

Over the next several months, Lee Health leaders will look to finalize a “Mission Agreement” with the Lee Board of County Commissioners.

