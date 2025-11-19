With FBI investigation now closed, will Marceno pursue other political options?

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — More than 24 hours after learning the FBI investigation into Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno is closed, the sheriff has yet to speak publicly about the development.

FBI Closes Investigation Into Lee County Sheriff Marceno

Federal investigators told Marceno's lawyer they were dropping the case this week, but never specified what they were looking into.

FBI investigation into Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno is closed, lawyer says

Marceno's lawyer said he received notice from the Justice Department that the sheriff has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

"I believe in the system. The FBI and the US Attorney's Office investigated and conducted independent investigations. They have found no wrongdoing. It is clear that from the beginning these were politically motivated allegations and completely false," Marceno said in a statement to Fox 4.

The investigation began after allegations of fraud surfaced against the sheriff during his re-election campaign. Fox 4 confirmed that a federal grand jury heard evidence late last year.

Marceno cruised to re-election last November, winning more than 90 percent of the vote. But two months later, on the first day of his new term, he addressed the ongoing FBI investigation.

"The FBI requested documents. We supply the documents and we move on," Marceno said in a social media video posted online in January.

That was the only time the sheriff spoke about the investigation in public.

The news comes as the Republican sheriff is considering a run for Congress to fill the seat being vacated by Congressman Byron Donalds.

In March, Marceno's campaign consultant told Fox 4 that Marceno is taking a "hard look at a congressional run."

"Yes, the Sheriff is taking a hard look at a Congressional run," Anthony Pedicini said in March. "The Sheriff is the most popular politician in Southwest Florida. He believes in President Trump and the Trump agenda."

Fox 4 has asked to interview Sheriff Marceno about the closed investigation. His office says he's not giving interviews at this time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.