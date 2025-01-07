Lee County Sheriff says he supplied requested documents to FBI

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In a Facebook video released on Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno very briefly addressed an FBI investigation.

The sheriff only stated that the FBI requested documents from the Sheriff's Office and it was supplied. There was no comment regarding the allegations behind the investigation, what the documents were or anything else about it.

For most of the video, the sheriff discussed the units the department launched in 2024. However, he did address the department's budget and use of consultants.

This video from the sheriff comes after fraud allegations were revealed through Fox 4 sources. Later, Lee County leaders expressed concerns over the budget at the Sheriff's Office.

WATCH BELOW TO SEE THE CONVERSATION MARCENO HAD WITH A MEMBER OF HIS PUBLIC INFORMATION TEAM:

Lee County Clerk Kevin Karnes sent a letter to the County Manager, County Attorney, Lee County Board Chair and representatives from the Sheriff's Office about potential financial risks at LCSO.

His concerns come from allegations of fraud that were made public during the Sheriff’s re-election campaign this fall.

During the video on Tuesday, the sheriff said people want to nitpick, stating the budget has increased tremendously.

Marceno responded to that and says the population has exploded, followed by thanking county commissioners.

Prior to this video, Commissioner Brian Hamman spoke out and said it's time to provide more transparency with the Sheriff's budget of $315 million.

“For years, the Sheriff’s budget increases have consumed most of the new revenue from our growing tax base, leaving other departments flat or even facing cuts. I propose created a dedicated law enforcement (Municipal Service Taxing Unit), giving the Sheriff’s Office its own line on your tax bill,” Hamman wrote on his official Facebook page on November 27, 2024.

Marceno said in the video the department is transparent with the budget and it's checked twice a year. The first check is through a company followed by an independent contractor the county hires.

"I'm confident with how we spend our money," Marceno said. "And that we are fiscally sound."

The sheriff listed off technology bought with the budget such as the robot dog, another helicopter, a high-water rescue vehicle and more.

After speaking about the budget, Marceno addressed consultants.

He said they save taxpayers money and the department does not pay them benefits.

"When their job is done, we can terminate the contract and move on," he said.

Marceno says many agencies and departments in the country use consultants.

The sheriff ended the video with what they are working on for 2025, including a new response system involving drones.

The FBI has consistently said it will not confirm if there's an active investigation into the Sheriff's Office or the county. However, Marceno did briefly address the investigation on Tuesday.

Since the allegations, Marceno has argued the allegations against him were politically motivated.

A spokesperson with the Sheriff’s office previously told Fox 4 their finances are all accounted for.

"As has been the case every year, all funds have been accounted for and all audits have determined the agency's protocols more than sufficient," a statement said.

The sheriff said today is the first day of his four-year term.

On Jan. 6, the Lee County Sheriff's Office posted to social media that Marceno took his oath of office to serve another four years as the Lee County Sheriff on December 5, 2024.

The page posted the certificate showing the oath of office signed by Marceno and notary, along with the certificate from the Florida Secretary of State.