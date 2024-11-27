Lee County Clerk wants External Auditor to take a closer look at the Sheriff's budget

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Clerk Kevin Karnes is raising concerns about potential financial risks to the county after allegations of fraud in the Lee County Sheriff’s Office surfaced during the election.

Karnes wrote a letter last month to the County Manager, the County Attorney, the Chairman of the Lee County Board of Commissioners, and representatives from the Sheriff’s Office highlighting his concerns.

Lee County Clerk warns of financial risks

Karnes says an External Auditor is concerned about complexities to this year’s audit due to the fraud allegations made against Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

“With the public allegations that have been made concerning the Sheriff’s Office, that adds a new element to the conversation. All we’re doing is talking about what that element does to the process that already exists,” said Karnes.

Karnes says it’s typical for an External Auditor to take a close look at the books after each fiscal year.

But the auditor has expressed concerns given the allegations and reports of a federal investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says the allegations are false and politically motivated.

Marceno’s private attorney Donald Day says the Sheriff has not received a subpoena from the FBI.

“Not sure where this rumor is coming from. The Sheriff has not personally received any Subpoena. That rumor is a lie,” Day told Fox 4 in an email.

“I think when matters like this happen in our community, we should always be asking questions and looking at processes and procedures to determine if there’s a better way for things to be done,” said Karnes.

The FBI will not confirm if they are actively investigating the Sheriff’s Office or the county.

Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman says he’s open to further investigation, if warranted.

“If Clerk Karnes or the county’s external auditors determine that an independent audit or investigation is warranted at this stage, I fully support their efforts. Our primary focus must remain on safeguarding taxpayer resources and ensuring transparency in all county operations,” Hamman wrote in a post on Facebook.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office says their financials are accounted for.

"As has been the case every year, all funds have been accounted for and all audits have determined the agency’s protocols more than sufficient,” the statement said.

Karnes ultimately believes an external audit will protect Lee County taxpayers.

“That’s why I separate the FBI investigation from the external audit,” said Karnes. “As a government auditor we don’t have access to people’s personal records. So, we would never get to this ‘ah ha’ conclusion about allegations that existed into the public sphere. But it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t look into the allegations and make sure that we’re dotting I’s and crossing T’s and keeping the best interests of the taxpayers in mind.”