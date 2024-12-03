Lee County leaders call for changes after fraud allegations against Sheriff's office surface

Some Lee County leaders are calling for changes to how the county operates after allegations of fraud within the Sheriff’s Office surfaced during Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s re-election campaign.

Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman says it’s time to provide more transparency with the Sheriff’s budget.

Lee County leaders call for changes after allegations surface against Sheriff's office

“For years, the Sheriff’s budget increases have consumed most of the new revenue from our growing tax base, leaving other departments flat or even facing cuts. I propose created a dedicated law enforcement (Municipal Service Taxing Unit), giving the Sheriff’s Office its own line on your tax bill,” Hamman wrote on his official Facebook page.

Hamman says the change would give “taxpayers a clear view of how much they’re contributing to law enforcement.”

At $315 million, the budget for the Sheriff’s Office dwarfs all other county agencies.

Last week, Lee County Clerk Kevin Karnes raised concerns about the allegations against Marceno and the potential financial risks it could pose to the county.

He’s calling on an external auditor to take a closer look at the books.

“That's why I separate the FBI investigation from the external audit. As a government auditor we don't have access to people's personal records. So, we would never get to this 'ah ha' conclusion about allegations that existed into the public sphere,” Karnes told Fox 4. “But it doesn't mean we shouldn't look into the allegations and make sure that we're dotting i's and crossing t's and keeping the best interests of the taxpayers in mind.”

The FBI will not confirm if there is an active investigation into the Sheriff’s office or the County.

Marceno has argued the allegations against him were politically motivated.

A spokesperson with the Sheriff’s office says their finances are all accounted for.

"As has been the case every year, all funds have been accounted for and all audits have determined the agency's protocols more than sufficient."